Bats Missing Again, Jays Lose to Angels

Angels 2 Blue Jays 0

I enjoyed the ceremony before the game. Seeing heroes from my not quite childhood but young adulthood was wonderful. And Dave Stieb chatting with Buck Martinez was very special.

The game? Not so good. The Jays only got 2 hits, a George Springer single in the first and a Vladimir Guerrero double in the third.

Shohei Ohtani was terrific. He went 7 innings, allowing just the 2 hits and 1 walk and had 9 strikeouts.

It would have been nice if we could have had some offense against reliever Jimmy Herget, but no, 2 perfect innings with 2 strikeouts.

Alek Manoah was pretty much the equal of Ohtani. He went 7, allowed 4 hits, 1 earned, 2 walks with 8 strikeouts. That should get you a W.

The one run came in the sixth. David Fletcher started things off with a single. Mike Trout walked on six pitches. Ohtani came up next and ground one at Manoah, who threw to second, and Bo Bichette threw to first. Called out at first on the field, but the replay showed him barely safe. Luis Rengifo singled home Fletcher. Alek followed that with two strikeouts.

Manoah had been looking like he was tiring in his last couple of starts, but today he looked strong, with a fastball that improved as the day went on.

Yimi Garcia fought through the eighth, giving up a single with two walks, but didn’t give up a run. Anthony Bass gave up a solo Andrew Velazquez home run in the ninth.

Of note, Bo Bichette made error number 16 and should have been awarded #17 later in the game (but it was called a hit). He’s got work to do to set a new team record. Alfredo Griffin made 37 in 1980. He must own the career record too with 181.

Also John Schneider had his first ejection as Jays manager, arguing balls and strikes. I was confused as to why. There hadn’t been any truly bad calls in that inning. There was a strange moment when Ohtani asked for time but wasn’t granted it (on a full count), as Garcia had started his delivery. Ohtani backed out, and the runner at first Fletcher took off for second. Unfortunately, Garcia’s pitch was high for a ball, and Kirk’s throw to second turned out to be unnecessary.

I’m a fan of umps who refuse to give time when a batter asks too late. We don’t see that enough.

I didn’t think plate umpire Shane Livensparger had a bad day, but I think John was frustrated with the lack of offense and took it out on the umpire.

Also, in the ninth inning, I felt that Lourdes Gurriel should have come in to bat for either Espinal or Bradley. Maybe if John Schneider was still in the game, he would have made the move.

Jay of the Day: Manoah (.209 WPA).

The Other Award: I could just say all the batters, but by the numbers: Kirk (-.111, 0 for 4, 1 k), Chapman (-.097, 0 for 3, 3 strikeouts), Tapia (-.096, 0 for 3, 1 k), Espinal (-.093, 0 for 3, 1 k).

Tomorrow we need to score some. Ross Stripling (6-3, 2.84) goes against Tucker Davidson (2-4, 6.23). GameTime is 1:30 Eastern.