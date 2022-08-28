Game #126 Preview: Davidson vs Stripling

The Blue Jays wrap up their series against the Angels, looking to avoid the embarrassing sweep. Today’s game is the regular Sunday start time, with first pitch scheduled for 1:37 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Ross Stripling will look to stop the bleeding, making his 18th start of the year and third since coming back from the IL. He has been great since coming back from the IL, allowing just 1 run on 7 hits and a walk over 12.1 innings, striking out 13. Those great starts have run his season numbers to a 6-3 record with a 2.84 ERA and 2.80 FIP, phenomenal numbers for any starter, especially one who wasn’t even penciled into the rotation to open the season.

When the Jays were in LA to play the Angels at the end of May, Stripling was in the bullpen and pitched a couple games of relief. Between the two days, he threw 2.0 innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits and a walk, striking out 3. You may remember his first game especially, where he came on with 2 outs in the 9th with the bases loaded up by 1. He induced a weak groundball back to the mound to bail out Romano and preserve the Jays’ win, the 4th save of his career.

Angels’ Starter

The Angels will counter with left hander Tucker Davidson, a middling left handed starter nearly guaranteed to have the best start of his career today. Davidson has split his career between the Braves and Angels thus far, throwing a combined 52 innings over parts of the last 3 seasons. He has a career 5.37 ERA and a 5.53 FIP, striking out 36 batters while allowing 34 walks. With 7 home runs allowed over 52 innings, he does at least have one stat that is close to league average.

For reference for later, his current best start ever was in May 2021, when he held the Phillies scoreless through 6.0 innings, surrendering just 4 hits and a walk while striking out 4.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Angels’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

Christian Yelich went 4-5 with a home run, 3 singles and 3 RBI to take home the Monster Bat award. His big day helped his Brewers to the 7-0 win over the Cubs.

Jake Cave had RBI singles in the 8th and 9th innings, tying the game up at 2 and sending it to extras. The Twins would finally pull off the win in extras, beating the Giants 3-2. For Cave and his big singles, he gets the WPA King trophy with a .665 mark.

Sandy Alcantara held the Dodgers to just 1 run while throwing his 4th complete game of the season, so he’s our Pitcher of the Day winner. Alcantara got the win as the Marlins beat the Dodgers 2-1. An honourable mention needs to go out to Adam Oller though, as he held the Yankees to just 1 hit over 8 shutout innings, and the A’s eventually won 3-2.

Find the Link

Find the link between Mike Trout and Garret Anderson.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant