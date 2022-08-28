Jays Play Bad and Lose

Angels 8 Blue Jays 3

That was just a mess.

It was capped by Vlad dropping a throw from Bo Bichette that would have ended the top of the eighth but instead allowed another run to score. I keep being told Vlad is a Gold Glove first baseman, but I don’t see it.

Teoscar didn’t run hard to second on a ground ball to short. Being fair to him, he’s been playing with a sore foot and he got on base twice. Siddal threw him under the bus. I don’t know how fair that was. Siddal doesn’t know how hurt Teoscar is.

Bo misplayed a ball early in the game. But then he had 2 hits and 2 walks.

We had 7 hits and 6 walks but just 2 runs. But when you are 1 for 8 with RISP, you can see why we didn’t score.

Springer homered in the ninth, in the too little too late category.

Ross Stripling was ok. He went 6 innings, allowed 7 hits, 3 earned, with no walks and 6 strikeouts. He gave up 2 home runs, both wall scrappers. He came out at 77 pitches, after a very strong inning. I thought he should get another, but they are closer to him than I am.

Adam Cimber gave up 2 hits, getting 2 outs.

Tim Mayza came in for him and gave up a Shohei Ohtani home run.

Trevor Richards pitched a scoreless inning.

David Phelps got the first two outs of the ninth but gave up 2 hits and 2 walks, adding another run to the Angels’ total.

Yusei Kikuchi got the last out.

Jays of the Day: Danny Jansen (.114, but he did miss catching a throw home which could have cut down a run). Bichette had a .092. so he deserves an honourable mention, even with the misplay.

The Other Award: Gurriel (-.162, 1 for 4), Vlad (-.131, 0 for 5, plus the error, he just wasn’t with it today. I guess we all have those days, but we can’t have them on the field anymore), Merrifield (-.194, 0 for 3, weak contact all day), and Kirk (-.090).

I’m not going to dump more on Hernandez. I thought he got over beat on during the broadcast. He actually hit the ball hard. But you could take him out of the lineup and put in Tapia (who hasn’t been hitting) or Bradley (also not hitting). If someone behind Teoscar could have gotten a hit, it would have been a different game.