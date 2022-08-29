Monday Bantering: Zimmer is Coming Back

I find this hard to believe, but Bradley Zimmer has been claimed off waivers from the Phillies. Nowhere in the tweet announcing it does it say why.

So Zimmer will, most likely, be added on September 1st, when rosters expand. I was sure the batter added would be Gabriel Moreno. I’m thinking the pitcher will be Julian Merryweather.

Zimmer hit .250/.250/.313 in 16 PA with the Phillies. When Bryce Harper came back from the IL there wasn’t room for Zimmer anymore. With the Jays, Zimmer played more games than he had at-bats, which is a rather weird stat.

Today’s lineup. No Hernandez, they are resting his foot. Tapia in right. Kirk DH (he has five extra-base hits since the All-Star break) and cleanup, despite having lost all power. Biggio at second.

Today's Lineups CUBS BLUE JAYS Nick Madrigal - 2B George Springer - CF Willson Contreras - C Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ian Happ - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Seiya Suzuki - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH Franmil Reyes - DH Bo Bichette - SS Nico Hoerner - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Rafael Ortega - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Alfonso Rivas - 1B Raimel Tapia - RF Christopher Morel - 3B Danny Jansen - C Javier Assad - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Stroman’s return to Rogers Centre has resulted in a lot of hugging. As I remember, there wasn’t a lot of hugging when he left.