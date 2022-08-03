Stripling to IL, Peacock Up

Shi Davidi tells us that Ross Stripling is going on the IL with a hip strain. Matt Peacock is up in Tampa and will be in the bullpen, but just today, since we have three pitchers joining the team in Minnesota.

We picked Peacock up off waivers from the Royals in early July. He had a 4.91 ERA in 7 innings with the Royals.

He’s made 5 appearances with the Bisons, 5.2 innings, allowing 3 hits, 2 earned, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts. I’d imagine we’ll only see him if Kukichi gets in trouble early (what are the odds of that?).

Mitch White, picked up in trade yesterday, will likely get Stripling’s spot in the rotation.

The Jays announced that White has been optioned to Buffalo, but he could be called up for Stripling’s turn in the rotation.

No Springer again today. It might be time to give him time on the IL.