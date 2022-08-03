GameThread Game #104: Jays @ Rays

We get to see if Kikuchi’s last start was a fluke or a sign of things to come. But then, with Stripling on the IL, either way, we are going to see another Kikuchi start after this one.
No Springer this afternoon. I think maybe they could put him on the IL.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RAYS
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Yandy Diaz - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Isaac Paredes - 1B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Jose Siri - CF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|David Peralta - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Yu Chang - 2B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Taylor Walls - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Roman Quinn - RF
|Raimel Tapia - CF
|Rene Pinto - C
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Ryan Yarbrough - LHP
Matt Peacock is in the bullpen for the Jays. Likely just for today as Bass and Pop will join the team tomorrow.
I don’t care that it is a two-game series, I will celebrate this as a sweep if we win this game.
Remember we have rules, don’t be terrible.
Go Jays Go.
Loading comments...