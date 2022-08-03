 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #104: Jays @ Rays

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

We get to see if Kikuchi’s last start was a fluke or a sign of things to come. But then, with Stripling on the IL, either way, we are going to see another Kikuchi start after this one.

No Springer this afternoon. I think maybe they could put him on the IL.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Yandy Diaz - 3B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Isaac Paredes - 1B
Alejandro Kirk - DH Jose Siri - CF
Bo Bichette - SS Randy Arozarena - LF
Teoscar Hernandez - RF David Peralta - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B Yu Chang - 2B
Danny Jansen - C Taylor Walls - SS
Santiago Espinal - 2B Roman Quinn - RF
Raimel Tapia - CF Rene Pinto - C
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Ryan Yarbrough - LHP

Matt Peacock is in the bullpen for the Jays. Likely just for today as Bass and Pop will join the team tomorrow.

I don’t care that it is a two-game series, I will celebrate this as a sweep if we win this game.

Remember we have rules, don’t be terrible.

Go Jays Go.

