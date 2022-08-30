GameThread Game #128: Cubs at Blue Jays

The Blue Jays will be facing old friend Marcus Stroman today. It would be great if we greeted him with some homers.

Here are today’s lineups. Jackie Bradley Jr gets the start in center.

Today's Lineups CUBS BLUE JAYS Nick Madrigal - 2B George Springer - DH Willson Contreras - C Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ian Happ - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Seiya Suzuki - RF Bo Bichette - SS Franmil Reyes - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Nico Hoerner - SS Teoscar Hernandez - RF Nelson Velazquez - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B P.J. Higgins - 1B Danny Jansen - C Christopher Morel - 3B Jackie Bradley - CF Marcus Stroman - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

