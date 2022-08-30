GameThread Game #128: Cubs at Blue Jays

The Blue Jays will be facing old friend Marcus Stroman today. It would be great if we greeted him with some homers.
Here are today’s lineups. Jackie Bradley Jr gets the start in center.
Today's Lineups
|CUBS
|BLUE JAYS
|Nick Madrigal - 2B
|George Springer - DH
|Willson Contreras - C
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Ian Happ - LF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Seiya Suzuki - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Franmil Reyes - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Nico Hoerner - SS
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Nelson Velazquez - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|P.J. Higgins - 1B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Christopher Morel - 3B
|Jackie Bradley - CF
|Marcus Stroman - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Poll
Will Stroman have a quality start against his former team?
-
66%
Sadly yes
-
33%
Not if we can help it!
Poll
How many runs will the Jays score today?
-
11%
0
-
41%
1-3
-
29%
4-5
-
17%
6+
Poll
How many innings will Kevin Gausman pitch tonight?
-
5%
0-3
-
47%
4-6
-
47%
7+
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.
Loading comments...