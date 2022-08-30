Tuesday Bantering: Jays Stuff

Some lineup changes tonight.

Springer is DH, he’s played center three days in a row. Bichette hits cleanup. Chapman 5, and Hernandez is back in the lineup, hitting sixth. Bradley in center. Jansen catching again after playing hero last night.

It is going to be an interesting night, facing Marcus Stroman.

Today's Lineups CUBS BLUE JAYS Nick Madrigal - 2B George Springer - DH Willson Contreras - C Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ian Happ - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Seiya Suzuki - RF Bo Bichette - SS Franmil Reyes - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Nico Hoerner - SS Teoscar Hernandez - RF Nelson Velazquez - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B P.J. Higgins - 1B Danny Jansen - C Christopher Morel - 3B Jackie Bradley - CF Marcus Stroman - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Several people say that the Jays will lock up Vladimir Guerrero this winter. The sooner the better.

Bo Bichette will be the interesting one. Does the team see this as a down year and try to use that to get a better deal with him.

Does Bo bet on himself and hope to have a better year next year?

Or do they try to trade him this winter?

I can’t see them trading him, it would be selling low, and I doubt the team wants to do that. He’s not a free agent until 2026, so there is no rush to sign him.

I’d like to see him moved to second next year. It won’t be happening mid-season, but if they go to spring training and tell him he’s learning second, I think it would help out or defense some.

His errors do seem to come in bunches. He’ll go a month without one and then have 4 in a week. I guess we are all like that, think fly along nicely until they don’t, but the shorter throw from second should help him out a lot.

Of course that means we’d need someone to play short. Espinal? I don’t think he is the offensive player we want, but his glove should compensate for his bat.

There is video of the people having sex at Roger Centre yesterday. I will admit, at least they found a way to enjoy the early innings of yesterday’s game.

A good Calgary boy is just about ready to return to the majors.

#Braves Mike Soroka will make his 4th rehab start on Friday with Triple-A Gwinnett. He threw 75 pitches last time out. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) August 30, 2022

The Braves also picked up former Jays’ pitcher Jesse Chavez. Alex Anthopoulos really seems to like him. He signs Jesse every chance he gets.