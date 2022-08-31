GameThread Game #129: Cubs @ Jays

I’m having a very hard time waking up today. I’ve been in a fog all day. But a Jays win today will go a long way in clearing it.

We have “Son of a Farrell” Lucas pitching against us tonight. As much as I shouldn’t blame him for the sins of the father, I hope we put up a couple of dozen runs against him.

The Jays have traded minor league pitcher Vinny Nittoli to the Phillies for minor league catcher Karl Ellison. A player not on the 40-man roster can be traded after the deadline. The Phillies intend to add him to the roster when the rosters expand.

The Jays have released their 2023 Spring Training schedule for those of you who want an early spring holiday somewhere very warm:

Over at Sportsnet, there is a little piece with Mark Shapiro talking up the possibility of the Jays hosting the 2027 All-Star game, to show off the coming renovations at Rogers Centre.

The last and only time Toronto hosted the Midsummer Classic was all the way back in 1991 – the same year Shapiro began his MLB career with Cleveland’s organization – just two years after the building (then known as SkyDome) initially opened. “The city has grown astronomically since then,” Shapiro added. “There’s so much to show off, there’s so much to showcase. I can’t imagine a better showcase for Major League Baseball than to have the midsummer classic in Toronto.”

Today’s lineups: