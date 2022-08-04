Blue Jays Reacts Survey: Are You Happy With the Deadline Moves?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Toronto Blue Jays fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

So here is a question bound to cause some arguments.

Personally, I think the Jays did the bare minimum at the deadline. I also think they were in a tough spot to make deals. They have three very good prospects that any team would like, but, after those three, they didn’t really have the middling prospects who tend to get thrown into these trades. Most of their other prospects are a long way from major league ready.

If you were going to do a trade involving Moreno, Tiedemann, or Martinez, it would have to be for a star. And maybe teams wanted other pieces as well?

The question about the draft is an easier one. I‘m happy with their draft. And they have signed almost all of their picks, including their first 17 picks.