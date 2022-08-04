 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #105: Blue Jays at Twins

By Kate Stanwick
The Jays are in Minnesota to take on one of a few AL teams I actually sort of like.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Springer is back in the lead off spot, and Merrifield bats 8th.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS TWINS
George Springer - DH Luis Arraez - 1B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Carlos Correa - SS
Alejandro Kirk - C Byron Buxton - DH
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jorge Polanco - 2B
Bo Bichette - SS Nick Gordon - LF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jose Miranda - 3B
Matt Chapman - 3B Jake Cave - RF
Whit Merrifield - CF Mark Contreras - CF
Cavan Biggio - 2B Gary Sanchez - C
Alek Manoah - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

