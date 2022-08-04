GameThread Game #105: Blue Jays at Twins

The Jays are in Minnesota to take on one of a few AL teams I actually sort of like.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Springer is back in the lead off spot, and Merrifield bats 8th.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TWINS George Springer - DH Luis Arraez - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Carlos Correa - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Byron Buxton - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jorge Polanco - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Nick Gordon - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Jose Miranda - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Jake Cave - RF Whit Merrifield - CF Mark Contreras - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Gary Sanchez - C Alek Manoah - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

Poll Will Merrifield have a hit in his debut? Yep

Nah vote view results 82% Yep (52 votes)

17% Nah (11 votes) 63 votes total Vote Now

Poll The latest inning Alek Manoah will throw a pitch will be the: first-third

fourth-fifth

six-seventh

eighth or later vote view results 0% first-third (0 votes)

7% fourth-fifth (4 votes)

82% six-seventh (46 votes)

10% eighth or later (6 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will we see a new reliever tonight? You bet, Bass

You bet, Pop

Both!

Neither vote view results 55% You bet, Bass (32 votes)

17% You bet, Pop (10 votes)

17% Both! (10 votes)

10% Neither (6 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually o