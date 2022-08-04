GameThread Game #105: Blue Jays at Twins

The Jays are in Minnesota to take on one of a few AL teams I actually sort of like.
Here are tonight’s lineups. Springer is back in the lead off spot, and Merrifield bats 8th.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|TWINS
|George Springer - DH
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nick Gordon - LF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jake Cave - RF
|Whit Merrifield - CF
|Mark Contreras - CF
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Gary Sanchez - C
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Sonny Gray - RHP
Poll
Will Merrifield have a hit in his debut?
-
82%
Yep
-
17%
Nah
Poll
The latest inning Alek Manoah will throw a pitch will be the:
-
0%
first-third
-
7%
fourth-fifth
-
82%
six-seventh
-
10%
eighth or later
Poll
Will we see a new reliever tonight?
-
55%
You bet, Bass
-
17%
You bet, Pop
-
17%
Both!
-
10%
Neither
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually o
Loading comments...