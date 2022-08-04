Jays Roster Moves: Bass, Merrifield, Pop Added

There are a bunch of Blue Jays roster moves before today’s game:

Zach Pop, Anthony Bass and Whit Merrifield have been added to the active roster. They are all available today, and Merrifield is in today’s lineup.

Zack Collins, Matt Gage and Matt Peacock were all optioned to Buffalo.

I figured Zimmer would be going, but they would rather his speed than Collins....ummm whatever Collins brings to the club.

Speaking of Merrifield. And yes, Blair is right. We know that the team isn’t allowed to talk for the player, yet people jumped right off the deep end. The club isn’t dumb enough to trade for a player who can’t play home games.

Always good to wait until a guy has his say before losing your sh-- ... https://t.co/siKP2VLMXQ — Jeff Blair (@SNJeffBlair) August 4, 2022

Speaking of the lineup, George Springer is back in it today. Yay. And Bo Bichette has been moved out of the cleanup spot. He’s now batting fifth.