GameThread Game #107: Jays @ Twins

Game three in Minneapolis. It can’t be worse than last night’s (daring the baseball gods is a bad move).
No Springer tonight, or for the next few days, as he’s on the IL
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|TWINS
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Max Kepler - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Whit Merrifield - CF
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Jake Cave - LF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Sandy Leon - C
|Mitch White - RHP
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
