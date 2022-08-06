 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #107: Jays @ Twins

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Game three in Minneapolis. It can’t be worse than last night’s (daring the baseball gods is a bad move).

No Springer tonight, or for the next few days, as he’s on the IL

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS TWINS
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Luis Arraez - 1B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Carlos Correa - SS
Alejandro Kirk - DH Byron Buxton - DH
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jorge Polanco - 2B
Bo Bichette - SS Max Kepler - RF
Matt Chapman - 3B Jose Miranda - 3B
Whit Merrifield - CF Nick Gordon - CF
Cavan Biggio - 2B Jake Cave - LF
Danny Jansen - C Sandy Leon - C
Mitch White - RHP Dylan Bundy - RHP

