GameThread Game #107: Jays @ Twins

Game three in Minneapolis. It can’t be worse than last night’s (daring the baseball gods is a bad move).

No Springer tonight, or for the next few days, as he’s on the IL

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TWINS Lourdes Gurriel - LF Luis Arraez - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Carlos Correa - SS Alejandro Kirk - DH Byron Buxton - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jorge Polanco - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Max Kepler - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Jose Miranda - 3B Whit Merrifield - CF Nick Gordon - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Jake Cave - LF Danny Jansen - C Sandy Leon - C Mitch White - RHP Dylan Bundy - RHP

Follow the rules, don’t be terrible.