Saturday Bantering; Springer to the IL

Well, I expect this was coming. George Springer has been put on the IL, retroactive to yesterday. Had he not played Thursday, they could have back-dated it to July 31st.

Otto Lopez gets his spot on the roster.

Get better quick, George.

And we have another roster move before today’s game:

Mitch White, who the Dodgers optioned before we picked him up in trade, has been recalled from Buffalo to make tonight’s start.

Trent Thornton has been sent off to Buffalo to make room on the roster. Trent pitched an inning in Wednesday’s game. I think this is Trent’s third time optioned this season, so he has one more, and then if they want to option him again, he goes on waivers.

I am very curious to get to watch White tonight. He’ll get at least another start before Ross Stripling returns from the IL.

Here is last night’s Umpire Scorecard. It wasn’t as bad as I expected it to be:

The Jays were very slow in posting their lineup today. I’d imagine it had something to do with Springer.

Tomorrow, my wife and I are heading out for a week in Churchill, Manitoba. We are to see polar bears and kayak with beluga whales.

Gurriel hits at the top of the order. Kirk at DH Merrifield in center. Biggio at second (even after last night’s error).

