Jays lose Mayza to Injury and Game to Twins

Blue Jays 3 Twins 7

The really bad news is that Tim Mayza suffered a shoulder dislocation in a collision at the plate.

Leon put down a squeeze bunt with Nick Gordon on third and Sandy Leon at the plate. Mayza came running in and tried to grab the ball and make a tag all in one motion. He didn’t get the ball, and Gordon ran into his right arm. Mayza stayed down on the ground. When he was helped up it looked pretty apparent that his shoulder was separated.

The good news, if there is any, is that it is his right arm. The bad news is that it is hard to imagine any way he could make it back this season.

Mayza wasn’t having a great time of it before the injury. He came into the game in the fifth with two out and a runner on second and promptly gave up a run-scoring double, putting the Twins up by a run. He did get out of the inning.

Mayza stayed in for the sixth, giving up a solo homer by Jose Miranda. Then a Nick Gordon single. Gordon stole second, getting a huge jump off Mayza, went to third on a ground out and then scored on the bunt.

Tim got 2 outs, allowed 3 hits and 2 earned, as well as allowing the inherited runner to score.

Mitch White made his first Jays start. He started the game in the pouring rain, which made it a bit hard to evaluate. He went 4.2, allowed 6 hits, 3 earned, 1 walk with 2 strikeouts. He wasn’t terrible. He came out at 85 pitches, which was at the top end of what he was going to be allowed. One of the hits against was a fly ball that Lourdes Gurriel lost in the lights, which ended up costing White a run.

Anthony Bass got the last two outs of the sixth. Zach Pop pitched a very nice seventh.

David Phelps had all sorts of troubles in the eighth, getting just 2 outs, and giving up 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 earned.

Adam Cimber got the last out of the inning.

Offensively?

We didn’t do enough against Dylan Bundy. He went 4 innings, allowing 5 hits, 2 earned (both in his fourth inning), 1 walk and 6 strikeouts.

The two runs came on a Bo Bichette home run, driving in Teoscar Hernandez, who doubled to lead off the inning.

And we only got 2 hits and 1 run off 6 Twins relievers.

Vlad and Bo had 2 hits each. Lourdes, Teoscar and Whit Merrifield had the other hits.

There were some bad at bats. Chapman went 0 for 4 with 4 strikeouts (he is now 1 for 19 in August after being so hot in July. Biggio and Espinal, sharing the ninth spot, each went 0 for 2 with a strikeout. Cavan watched strike 3 dead center. Kirk was 0 for 3 with a walk. He’s 0 for 12 in August.

Of note, in the eighth, Luis Arraez stole second on strike three to Carlos Correa. Danny Jansen felt that Correa interfered with his throw, and, in my less than humble view, he had a point. But the umpire disagreed. But, the throw was in time to get the runner, Santiago just whiffed on the catch. It was that sort of night.

On the fun side, Teoscar stole his 6th base of the season and Merrifield stole his 16th.

Jays of the Day: Bo (.148 WPA) and Teoscar (.125).

Suckage: The only one to have the number was Mayza, but he’s already hurting enough so I’m not giving him the award.

It was not a fun game.

