GameThread Game #109: Blue Jays at Orioles

With less than two months left in the season, the Jays are visiting Camden Yards for the first time and will most definitely be testing their new outfield wall height.

Here are tonight’s lineups.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES Whit Merrifield - CF Ryan McKenna - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adley Rutschman - C Alejandro Kirk - DH Anthony Santander - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Ramon Urias - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Austin Hays - LF Raimel Tapia - LF Jorge Mateo - SS Danny Jansen - C Cedric Mullins - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Tyler Nevin - 3B Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Jordan Lyles - RHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

All 3! vote view results 16% 0 (7 votes)

34% 1 (15 votes)

27% 2 (12 votes)

20% All 3! (9 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will a Blue Jay hit a homer over the left field wall? You bet

Nah vote view results 75% You bet (27 votes)

25% Nah (9 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will there be a controversial play tonight? Yeah

Nah, got enough of that yesterday vote view results 27% Yeah (10 votes)

72% Nah, got enough of that yesterday (26 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

