Jays Sign Jackie Bradley, Jr.

By Tom Dakers
Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Jays have signed Jackie Bradley, Jr.

Jackie was let go of by the Red Sox last week, after hitting .210/.257/.321 in 91 hands this year.

Otto Lopes gets sent back to Buffalo and. Matt Peacock has been DFAed.

With Merrifield, Zimmer, and Bradley we have three good defensive outfielders. Add in Tapia and we can put together a pretty good relay team. But, beyond that, I'm not sure what the point of adding Bradley is.

Today’s lineup. No Teoscar

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ORIOLES
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Cedric Mullins - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Adley Rutschman - C
Alejandro Kirk - C Anthony Santander - RF
Matt Chapman - 3B Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Bo Bichette - SS Terrin Vavra - DH
Raimel Tapia - RF Austin Hays - LF
Whit Merrifield - CF Rougned Odor - 2B
Cavan Biggio - 1B Ramon Urias - 3B
Santiago Espinal - 2B Jorge Mateo - SS
Alek Manoah - RHP Kyle Bradish - RHP

