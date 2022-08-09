Jays Sign Jackie Bradley, Jr.

The Jays have signed Jackie Bradley, Jr.

Jackie was let go of by the Red Sox last week, after hitting .210/.257/.321 in 91 hands this year.

Otto Lopes gets sent back to Buffalo and. Matt Peacock has been DFAed.

With Merrifield, Zimmer, and Bradley we have three good defensive outfielders. Add in Tapia and we can put together a pretty good relay team. But, beyond that, I'm not sure what the point of adding Bradley is.

Today’s lineup. No Teoscar