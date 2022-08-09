GameThread Game #110: Blue Jays at Orioles

The Blue Jays with new member Jackie Bradley Jr are looking to start a new winning streak in Baltimore.
Here are tonight’s lineups. Biggio plays 1st, and Chapman bats cleanup,
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ORIOLES
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Terrin Vavra - DH
|Raimel Tapia - RF
|Austin Hays - LF
|Whit Merrifield - CF
|Rougned Odor - 2B
|Cavan Biggio - 1B
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Kyle Bradish - RHP
