GameThread Game #110: Blue Jays at Orioles

The Blue Jays with new member Jackie Bradley Jr are looking to start a new winning streak in Baltimore.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Biggio plays 1st, and Chapman bats cleanup,

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES Lourdes Gurriel - LF Cedric Mullins - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Adley Rutschman - C Alejandro Kirk - C Anthony Santander - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Terrin Vavra - DH Raimel Tapia - RF Austin Hays - LF Whit Merrifield - CF Rougned Odor - 2B Cavan Biggio - 1B Ramon Urias - 3B Santiago Espinal - 2B Jorge Mateo - SS Alek Manoah - RHP Kyle Bradish - RHP

Poll Was acquiring Jackie Bradley Jr a good move? Absolutely

I guess

Poll How many runs will Alek Manoah surrender today? 0

1-2

3-4

Poll Will a Blue Jay hit a homer over the new left field wall? Absolutely

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it's "don't be terrible," but these days, it's also, "please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines." If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it's that they're always still in it (so please, no "Game Over" comments until the game is actually over.