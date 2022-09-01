Jays Add Bradley Zimmer and Casey Lawerence to Active Roster

There are always surprises. We were told Bradley Zimmer would be one of the September callups, but we (or at least I) expected the other to be Julian Merryweather. But now, it is Casey Lawrence who got the call. I do expect that Merryweather (and/or Nate Pearson) will be up with the team soon. I think Lawrence is up now because they will need innings with a doubleheader Monday.

I liked it better when teams could call up a dozen guys.

I don’t know the reasoning behind Zimmer, since he seems to have the same skill set as Jackie Bradley, but maybe the team’s envisions pinch running more.

I still would like Gabriel Moreno to come up, and I think we will see him at some point.

And the team announced that catcher Edward Duran has come over from the Marlins as the player to be named later in the Anthony Bass trade.

Duran was playing for the Marlins in the Dominican Summer League. He was hitting .225/.325/.306 with 19 walks and 26 strikeouts in 41 games this year. He’s just 18. Last season he hit .340/.450/.440 for them.