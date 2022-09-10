GameThread Game #138: Blue Jays at Rangers

I’m back from an almost 3 hour hike in the Sierras and am ready for another series win. How about you?

Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RANGERS George Springer - CF Marcus Semien - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Alejandro Kirk - DH Adolis Garcia - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Leody Taveras - CF Cavan Biggio - RF Josh Jung - 3B Danny Jansen - C Sam Huff - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Josh Smith - LF Raimel Tapia - LF Bubba Thompson - RF Kevin Gausman - RHP Kohei Arihara - RHP

Poll Will Bo Bichette hit another homer tonight? Seems inevitable

No, but he’ll have an RBI

Sadly no vote view results 52% Seems inevitable (9 votes)

29% No, but he’ll have an RBI (5 votes)

17% Sadly no (3 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many pitches will Kevin Gausman throw tonight? 0-79

80-90

91-100

101+ vote view results 5% 0-79 (1 vote)

50% 80-90 (9 votes)

38% 91-100 (7 votes)

5% 101+ (1 vote) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will be the star of tonight’s game? Starter

Reliever

Infielder

Outfielder

Catcher/DH vote view results 47% Starter (8 votes)

5% Reliever (1 vote)

11% Infielder (2 votes)

5% Outfielder (1 vote)

29% Catcher/DH (5 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.