GameThread Game #138: Blue Jays at Rangers

I’m back from an almost 3 hour hike in the Sierras and am ready for another series win. How about you?
Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RANGERS
|George Springer - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Adolis Garcia - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Sam Huff - C
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Josh Smith - LF
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Bubba Thompson - RF
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Kohei Arihara - RHP
Poll
Will Bo Bichette hit another homer tonight?
-
52%
Seems inevitable
-
29%
No, but he’ll have an RBI
-
17%
Sadly no
Poll
How many pitches will Kevin Gausman throw tonight?
-
5%
0-79
-
50%
80-90
-
38%
91-100
-
5%
101+
Poll
Who will be the star of tonight’s game?
-
47%
Starter
-
5%
Reliever
-
11%
Infielder
-
5%
Outfielder
-
29%
Catcher/DH
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.
