GameThread Game #139: Blue Jays at Rangers

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

It’ll be another early morning for me, so coming at you fresh off Saturday night’s win.

Someone else will have to drop the lineups in the comments.

Poll

How many runs will the Jays score off the Rangers’ ace?

view results
  • 12%
    0-1
    (3 votes)
  • 36%
    2-3
    (9 votes)
  • 44%
    4-5
    (11 votes)
  • 8%
    6+
    (2 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will a Blue Jay make a nice defensive play?

view results
  • 91%
    You bet
    (22 votes)
  • 8%
    Sadly not
    (2 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many pitchers will the Jays use today?

view results
  • 0%
    1-3
    (0 votes)
  • 42%
    4-5
    (11 votes)
  • 34%
    6-7
    (9 votes)
  • 23%
    8+
    (6 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.

