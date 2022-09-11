Jays Roster Moves: Hernandez Back, Lopez Down

The Jays have made a roster move:

Teoscar Hernandez is back from paternity leave.

Otto Lopez goes back to Buffalo without getting into a game. I really would have liked John to have get him in a game.

Teoscar has a new little one, Julian Hernandez:

On the Rangers side, they sent Yesterday’s starter Kohei Arihara was sent down the Triple-A after being left out to take the beating yesterday. It isn’t fair but that’s baseball. Tyson Miller takes his spot. They have a double-header Monday, and their bullpen has done a lot of work lately.

Today’s lineup. Teoscar is in left, Merrifield in right. And Jackie Bradley in CF, with Springer DHing.