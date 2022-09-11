 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jays Roster Moves: Hernandez Back, Lopez Down

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Jays have made a roster move:

  • Teoscar Hernandez is back from paternity leave.
  • Otto Lopez goes back to Buffalo without getting into a game. I really would have liked John to have get him in a game.

Teoscar has a new little one, Julian Hernandez:

On the Rangers side, they sent Yesterday’s starter Kohei Arihara was sent down the Triple-A after being left out to take the beating yesterday. It isn’t fair but that’s baseball. Tyson Miller takes his spot. They have a double-header Monday, and their bullpen has done a lot of work lately.

Today’s lineup. Teoscar is in left, Merrifield in right. And Jackie Bradley in CF, with Springer DHing.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RANGERS
George Springer - DH Marcus Semien - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Corey Seager - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Alejandro Kirk - C Adolis Garcia - DH
Teoscar Hernandez - LF Jonah Heim - C
Matt Chapman - 3B Josh Jung - 3B
Santiago Espinal - 2B Leody Taveras - CF
Whit Merrifield - RF Josh Smith - LF
Jackie Bradley - CF Bubba Thompson - RF
Trevor Richards - RHP Martin Perez - LHP

