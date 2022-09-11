Jays Roster Moves: Hernandez Back, Lopez Down

The Jays have made a roster move:
- Teoscar Hernandez is back from paternity leave.
- Otto Lopez goes back to Buffalo without getting into a game. I really would have liked John to have get him in a game.
Teoscar has a new little one, Julian Hernandez:
On the Rangers side, they sent Yesterday’s starter Kohei Arihara was sent down the Triple-A after being left out to take the beating yesterday. It isn’t fair but that’s baseball. Tyson Miller takes his spot. They have a double-header Monday, and their bullpen has done a lot of work lately.
Today’s lineup. Teoscar is in left, Merrifield in right. And Jackie Bradley in CF, with Springer DHing.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RANGERS
|George Springer - DH
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Adolis Garcia - DH
|Teoscar Hernandez - LF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Whit Merrifield - RF
|Josh Smith - LF
|Jackie Bradley - CF
|Bubba Thompson - RF
|Trevor Richards - RHP
|Martin Perez - LHP
