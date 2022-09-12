GameThread Game #140: Rays at Blue Jays

The only thing more painful than a four game series with the Rays is a five game series with the Rays. May we crush our formidable foes in at least 3 of the 5 games.
Here are tonight’s lineups looking to start the series with a W.
Today's Lineups
|RAYS
|BLUE JAYS
|Yandy Diaz - 3B
|George Springer - CF
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Ji-Man Choi - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Randy Arozarena - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|David Peralta - LF
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Manuel Margot - CF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jonathan Aranda - 2B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Francisco Mejia - C
|Danny Jansen - C
|Taylor Walls - SS
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Cooper Criswell - RHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
Poll
How many games will the Jays win in this series?
-
0%
0
-
0%
1
-
0%
2
-
0%
3
-
0%
4
-
0%
All 5!
Poll
Which Blue Jay hitter will have the best offensive game this series?
-
0%
Teoscar
-
0%
Gurriel Jr
-
0%
Vlad Jr
-
0%
Bichette
-
0%
Chapman
-
0%
Kirk
-
0%
Jansen
-
0%
Tapía
-
0%
Merrifield/Bradley Jr
Poll
Will Moreno get a start in this series?
-
0%
You bet
-
0%
Sadly no
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.
Loading comments...