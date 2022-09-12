GameThread Game #140: Rays at Blue Jays

The only thing more painful than a four game series with the Rays is a five game series with the Rays. May we crush our formidable foes in at least 3 of the 5 games.

Here are tonight’s lineups looking to start the series with a W.

Today's Lineups RAYS BLUE JAYS Yandy Diaz - 3B George Springer - CF Harold Ramirez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ji-Man Choi - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Randy Arozarena - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH David Peralta - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Manuel Margot - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Jonathan Aranda - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B Francisco Mejia - C Danny Jansen - C Taylor Walls - SS Raimel Tapia - LF Cooper Criswell - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

3

4

All 5! vote view results 0% 0 (0 votes)

0% 1 (0 votes)

0% 2 (0 votes)

0% 3 (0 votes)

0% 4 (0 votes)

0% All 5! (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which Blue Jay hitter will have the best offensive game this series? Teoscar

Gurriel Jr

Vlad Jr

Bichette

Chapman

Kirk

Jansen

Tapía

Merrifield/Bradley Jr vote view results 0% Teoscar (0 votes)

0% Gurriel Jr (0 votes)

0% Vlad Jr (0 votes)

0% Bichette (0 votes)

0% Chapman (0 votes)

0% Kirk (0 votes)

0% Jansen (0 votes)

0% Tapía (0 votes)

0% Merrifield/Bradley Jr (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Moreno get a start in this series? You bet

Sadly no vote view results 0% You bet (0 votes)

0% Sadly no (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.