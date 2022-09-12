 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #140: Rays at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The only thing more painful than a four game series with the Rays is a five game series with the Rays. May we crush our formidable foes in at least 3 of the 5 games.

Here are tonight’s lineups looking to start the series with a W.

Today's Lineups

RAYS BLUE JAYS
Yandy Diaz - 3B George Springer - CF
Harold Ramirez - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Ji-Man Choi - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Randy Arozarena - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH
David Peralta - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Manuel Margot - CF Matt Chapman - 3B
Jonathan Aranda - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B
Francisco Mejia - C Danny Jansen - C
Taylor Walls - SS Raimel Tapia - LF
Cooper Criswell - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 0%
    0
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    1
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    2
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    4
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    All 5!
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which Blue Jay hitter will have the best offensive game this series?

view results
  • 0%
    Teoscar
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Gurriel Jr
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Vlad Jr
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bichette
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chapman
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kirk
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jansen
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Tapía
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Merrifield/Bradley Jr
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Moreno get a start in this series?

view results
  • 0%
    You bet
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Sadly no
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.

