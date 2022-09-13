 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #141: Rays at Blue Jays

Doubleheader Game 1

By Kate Stanwick
Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

What a great win. Let’s do it again.

Here’s the lineup for Game 1. Mitch White starts.

Today's Lineups

RAYS BLUE JAYS
Yandy Diaz - 3B George Springer - CF
Wander Franco - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Jonathan Aranda - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Randy Arozarena - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH
David Peralta - LF Teoscar Hernandez - LF
Manuel Margot - RF Matt Chapman - 3B
Christian Bethancourt - C Danny Jansen - C
Taylor Walls - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B
Jose Siri - CF Whit Merrifield - RF
Jeffrey Springs - LHP Mitch White - RHP

Poll

How many innings will Mitch White pitch today?

view results
  • 11%
    0-1
    (2 votes)
  • 44%
    2-3
    (8 votes)
  • 38%
    4
    (7 votes)
  • 5%
    5+
    (1 vote)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many RBIs will Bo Bichette have today?

view results
  • 20%
    0-1
    (3 votes)
  • 66%
    2-3
    (10 votes)
  • 0%
    4-5
    (0 votes)
  • 13%
    6+
    (2 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many homers will Bo Bichette hit today?

view results
  • 43%
    0
    (7 votes)
  • 37%
    1
    (6 votes)
  • 12%
    2
    (2 votes)
  • 6%
    3+
    (1 vote)
16 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.

