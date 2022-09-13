GameThread Game #141: Rays at Blue Jays

What a great win. Let’s do it again.
Here’s the lineup for Game 1. Mitch White starts.
Today's Lineups
|RAYS
|BLUE JAYS
|Yandy Diaz - 3B
|George Springer - CF
|Wander Franco - SS
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Jonathan Aranda - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Randy Arozarena - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|David Peralta - LF
|Teoscar Hernandez - LF
|Manuel Margot - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Christian Bethancourt - C
|Danny Jansen - C
|Taylor Walls - 2B
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Jose Siri - CF
|Whit Merrifield - RF
|Jeffrey Springs - LHP
|Mitch White - RHP
Poll
How many innings will Mitch White pitch today?
-
11%
0-1
-
44%
2-3
-
38%
4
-
5%
5+
Poll
How many RBIs will Bo Bichette have today?
-
20%
0-1
-
66%
2-3
-
0%
4-5
-
13%
6+
Poll
How many homers will Bo Bichette hit today?
-
43%
0
-
37%
1
-
12%
2
-
6%
3+
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.
Loading comments...