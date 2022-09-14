Gamethread #143

Sorry we’re an inning late tonight, but hey, the Jays are already winning, so that’s nice!

# Today’s Lineup

Rays

Yandy Diaz, 3B Wander Franco, DH Randy Arozarena, LF Harold Ramirez, RF Ji Man Choi, 1B Manuel Margot, CF Christian Bethancourt, C Isaac Paredes, 2B Taylor Walls, SS

P Drew Rasmussen

Blue Jays

George Springer, CF Vladimir Guerrero Jr., DH Bo Bichette, SS Matt Chapman, 3B Cavan Biggio, 1B Danny Jansen, C Raimel Tapia, LF Santiago Eapinal, 2B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

P Ross Stripling

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tominstead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).