Rays Thump Jays 11-0

That was grim. Gausman didn’t have it, the bullpen imploded, and the offence was completely unable to get anything going. It’s a good thing the Jays had already wrapped up the series. I guess if a bunch of things are going to go wrong in a pivotal series against a division rival, you’d rather they all be quarantined into one game.

Kevin Gausman got hit pretty hard today. It began in the top of the second. David Peralta reached on a one out ground ball single and Isaac Paredes followed with an extremely questionable walk. A Rene Pinto bloop grounder just over Santiago Espinal’s head scored Peralta to put the Rays up 1-0, and a Yandy Diaz bullet over the left field wall made it 4-0. Gausman was able to hold it there for a while, but in the top of the seventh Isaac Paredes tacked on one more with a leadoff homer. Overall, Gausman allowed only six hits and a walk against seven strikeouts in 7 innings, but the mistakes came in bunches and he left the game with the Jays down 5-0.

Meanwhile, the Jays weren’t able to do anything with Shane McClanahan. He worked five shutout innings, sitting 100 with his fastball and allowing just three hits (none for extra bases) and a walk against five strikeouts. Unfortunately for Toronto, his shoulder looks just fine.

JT Chargois took over for Tampa Bay in the sixth. He wasn’t as sharp as McClanahan, allowing a one out ground ball double up the first base line to Bo Bichette and an infield single to Matt Chapman. He was able to strike out Teoscar Hernandez, though, and then his replacement, Jason Adam, struck out Cavan Biggio pinch hitting for Espinal.

in the Seventh, Adam worked around a Gabriel Moreno ground ball single to post another zero.

Toronto called on Zach Pop to take over from Gausman in the eighth. He gave up a line single to Randy Arozarena, but Moreno erased it by catching Arozarena stealing second. His arm is really something, with power, quickness, and throws that are dead on the money. After a Wander Franco ground out, Pop hit Harold Ramirez in the jersey. The Rays dared Moreno’s arm again, and this time pinch runner Taylor Walls just barely beat the throw to steal second. It didn’t matter, as Pop popped Manuel Margot up to end the inning.

Facing Javy Guerra in the bottom of the eighth, the offence continued to sputter. Vladimir Guerrero jr struck out and Bo Bichette and Chapman flew out.

Trevor Richards attempted mop up duty, but surrendered three more runs on three singles, two walks and a wild pitch while recording only two outs. David Phelps took over and also struggled, walking Walls and then giving up a bases clearing double to Margot. By the time the dust settled, the Rays’ lead had expanded to 11-0.

Kevin Herget finished it off for the Rays, working a clean inning.

Jays of the Day: Nobody

Not so Much: Only Gausman (-.240) and Hernandez (-0.109) had the number, but that’s basically because it was over before most of the team had a chance to contribute to the damage. Everyone but Bo (two hits) deserves the bad award.

Baltimore comes to town tomorrow, so the Jays won’t have much time to wallow. The Orioles trail Toronto by 5 games with 20 to play (6 head to head), so this series could either all but lock up a wildcard for the Jays or leave the race too close for comfort. Tomorrow’s starter hasn’t been announced but the Jays have announced that Jose Berrios will wait to start Saturday on normal rest, suggesting a bullpen day. Jordan Lyles (10-10, 4.62) will represent The O’s.