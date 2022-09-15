GameThread Game #144: Rays at Blue Jays

This winning at home thing, and scoring more than three runs at home thing. I like it. Let’s do more of it, please.
Here are today’s lineups. Moreno will catch.
Today's Lineups
|RAYS
|BLUE JAYS
|Yandy Diaz - 3B
|George Springer - DH
|Randy Arozarena - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Wander Franco - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Harold Ramirez - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Manuel Margot - DH
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|David Peralta - LF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Isaac Paredes - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Rene Pinto - C
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Jose Siri - CF
|Jackie Bradley - CF
|Shane McClanahan - LHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Poll
Which starter will give up more runs today?
-
28%
Gausman
-
72%
McClanahan
Poll
Will Moreno have a base hit today?
-
84%
You bet
-
16%
Sadly no
Poll
How many runs will the Jays score today?
-
12%
0-2
-
41%
3-4
-
33%
5-6
-
12%
7+
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.
Loading comments...