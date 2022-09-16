GameThread Game #145: Orioles at Blue Jays

Another week, another series with the Orioles.

This one is on Apple TV. I’m suddenly glad I brought mine with me to the mountains.

Here are tonight’s lineups.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - CF Adley Rutschman - C Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Anthony Santander - RF Bo Bichette - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - DH Gunnar Henderson - DH Cavan Biggio - 2B Ramon Urias - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Rougned Odor - 2B Raimel Tapia - LF Austin Hays - LF Danny Jansen - C Jorge Mateo - SS Jackie Bradley - RF Jordan Lyles - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

All 3! vote view results 6% 0 (4 votes)

6% 1 (4 votes)

36% 2 (21 votes)

50% All 3! (29 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Trevor Richard pitch a scoreless first inning? Seems likely

You bet vote view results 41% Seems likely (17 votes)

58% You bet (24 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many runs will the Jays score today? 0-4

5+ vote view results 38% 0-4 (16 votes)

61% 5+ (26 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.