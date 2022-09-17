Game #146 Preview: Bradish vs Berríos

The Blue Jays will look to continue to distance themselves from the Orioles this afternoon, as they play the second game of their three game weekend series in Toronto. Today’s game is set to get underway at 3:07 ET.

Blue Jays’ Starter

José Berríos will get the ball again for the Jays, making his 29th start of the season. He enters play with a 10-5 record and 5.07 ERA through 152.2 innings. He has a real possibility of bringing that ERA down below the 5.00 mark today, as 2 ER over 6 innings would do it, along with many other inning and ER combinations. Berríos has bounced up and down over that 5.00 ERA mark all season, but the way he has been trending lately, he certainly could hold below this time. Over the last month, he has a 2.93 ERA with a near matching 3.11 FIP, so he has definitely been pitching much better lately.

This will be Berríos’ third start against the Orioles, and he has done fairly well so far. In 15 combined innings, he has allowed 6 runs (5 earned) on 11 hits and 2 walks, striking out 10. He gave up 3 home runs in those games, including Adley Rutschman’s first career home run, and then one each to Rougned Odor and Ryan Mountcastle.

Orioles’ Starter

Kyle Bradish will be going for the Orioles, making his 20th start of the year. He’ll likely cross the 100 inning plateau in this one, coming into play with 97 innings. On the year, he is 3-6 with a 5.01 ERA, and his FIP of 4.70 isn’t a whole lot better. He strikes out a little less than a batter per inning, allows walks at a tick above league average, and allows about 1.5 home runs per 9 innings. All of that points to a rough season, but good enough that he’ll at least keep earning starts.

Remarkably, this will be Bradish’s 5th start against the Jays this year, making it an even quarter of his starts against the same team. Through 17.1 innings, he has given up 14 runs on 26 hits and 9 walks, good enough for a WHIP just over 2. He does have 15 strikeouts, but has also given up 3 home runs - two to Bo Bichette and one to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Looking for our 6th straight series win! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/gvAJIuAHBu — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 17, 2022

Orioles’ Lineup

Saturday in The 6. pic.twitter.com/GZk2H48uTa — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 17, 2022

Yesterday’s Heroes

Yordan Alvarez went 4-4 with a trio of home runs, easily earning himself the Monster Bat award. His big day was all the Astros would need as they beat the Athletics 5-0.

Willy Adames picked away all game against the Yankees yesterday, launching a 3-run home run in the 2nd, an RBI double in the 4th, and forcing an error to bring in another run in 8th. The Brewers eventually pulled out the win, beating the Yankees 7-6. For his part, Adames is the WPA King with a .581 mark.

Matt Manning threw 7 shutout innings yesterday, holding the White Sox to just 3 hits and nothing else on his way to earning the Pitcher of the Day award. His bullpen couldn’t hold the lead though, as the game went to extras before the Tigers did pull out the 3-2 win.

Find the Link

Find the link between former Blue Jays’ catcher Kevin Brown and Kyle Bradish.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant