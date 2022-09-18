GameThread Game #147: Orioles at Blue Jays

Going for the Sunday Morning Sweeeeep.

Bury them, Blue Jays.

Here are today’s lineup. Kirk will not catch for Manaoh as he has done for every one of his starts this season.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - DH Adley Rutschman - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Anthony Santander - RF Bo Bichette - SS Gunnar Henderson - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Jesus Aguilar - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Terrin Vavra - 2B Raimel Tapia - CF Austin Hays - LF Danny Jansen - C Jorge Mateo - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Robinson Chirinos - C Whit Merrifield - LF Dean Kremer - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.