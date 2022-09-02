Around The Nest Episode 7 - The Playoff Push

Three of the Toronto Blue Jays’ four minor league teams are chasing a postseason berth (sorry, Fisher Cats fans). On this episode of Around The Nest we talk about the Jays’ newly-drafted players like Cade Doughty, Alan Roden, and Peyton Williams injecting their talent into a surging Dunedin club alongside Edisson Gonzalez and Devonte Brown. We dissect New Hampshire’s tough season that also featured a lot of individual positives, including Parker Caracci’s recent promotion and Paxton Schultz turning his year around after a sluggish start. Vancouver has a magic number of six and several viable paths to the Northwest League championship series; the Canadians have been getting great performances from Orioles reject Garrett Farmer and closer Connor Cooke. We also get a report on the bumpy path Eric Pardinho has taken on his path back from injuries.

This episode of Around The Nest was hosted by the radio voice of the Vancouver Canadians Tyler Zickel and featured Dunedin Blue Jays communications and admin specialist Andrew Thriffiley, and New Hampshire Fisher Cats broadcaster David Korzeniowski.

