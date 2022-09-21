GameThread Game #149: Blue Jays at Rays

Going for the (mini) sweeeep.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Merrifield gets a start in right.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS PHILLIES George Springer - CF Kyle Schwarber - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Rhys Hoskins - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Bryce Harper - DH Alejandro Kirk - C J.T. Realmuto - C Matt Chapman - 3B Alec Bohm - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - DH Bryson Stott - SS Raimel Tapia - LF Jean Segura - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Nick Maton - RF Whit Merrifield - RF Matt Vierling - CF Kevin Gausman - RHP Noah Syndergaard - RHP

