GameThread Game #149: Blue Jays at Rays

By Kate Stanwick
Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Going for the (mini) sweeeep.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Merrifield gets a start in right.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS PHILLIES
George Springer - CF Kyle Schwarber - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Rhys Hoskins - 1B
Bo Bichette - SS Bryce Harper - DH
Alejandro Kirk - C J.T. Realmuto - C
Matt Chapman - 3B Alec Bohm - 3B
Teoscar Hernandez - DH Bryson Stott - SS
Raimel Tapia - LF Jean Segura - 2B
Santiago Espinal - 2B Nick Maton - RF
Whit Merrifield - RF Matt Vierling - CF
Kevin Gausman - RHP Noah Syndergaard - RHP

Poll

How many runs will the Blue Jays score?

view results
  • 0%
    0-4
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    5-9
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    10+
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Foster Griffin make a pitching appearance tonight?

view results
  • 0%
    No way
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Possibly
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How will the Phillies defense be tonight?

view results
  • 0%
    Stellar
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Decent
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Passable
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Not good
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.

