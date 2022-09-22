GameThread Game #150: Blue Jays at Rays

Aye, it’s time for another series with the Rays. Haven’t we had enough of those this year yet?

Our nickname for the Rays park has officially been blessed by Gibby:

Great call — John Gibbons (@johngibbons05) September 22, 2022

We have an injury update:

Blue Jays are awaiting MRI results on Santiago Espinal (left side). Otto Lopez is here on taxi squad just in case.



Lourdes Gurriel Jr., worked out at complex again today, no running yet but doing other baseball activities. Will be re-evaluated in coming days. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 22, 2022

Is it too early for lining up our starters for playoff games chatter?

If homefield advantage in wild-card round is on the line in Game 162, Blue Jays would use Alek Manoah even though he’d miss the first round, said John Schneider. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 22, 2022

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS George Springer - CF Jonathan Aranda - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Manuel Margot - RF Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS Alejandro Kirk - DH Randy Arozarena - DH Matt Chapman - 3B David Peralta - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Francisco Mejia - C Danny Jansen - C Jose Siri - CF Whit Merrifield - LF Ji-Man Choi - 1B Cavan Biggio - 2B Taylor Walls - 2B Jose Berrios - RHP Ryan Yarbrough - LHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series?

1

2

3

All 4! vote view results 10% 0 (4 votes)

22% 1 (9 votes)

45% 2 (18 votes)

17% 3 (7 votes)

5% All 4! (2 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will something inexplainable and devil magic-y happen today?

Nah vote view results 64% Seems inevitable (20 votes)

35% Nah (11 votes) 31 votes total Vote Now

