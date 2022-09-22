 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #150: Blue Jays at Rays

By Kate Stanwick
Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Aye, it’s time for another series with the Rays. Haven’t we had enough of those this year yet?

Our nickname for the Rays park has officially been blessed by Gibby:

We have an injury update:

Is it too early for lining up our starters for playoff games chatter?

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
George Springer - CF Jonathan Aranda - 3B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Manuel Margot - RF
Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS
Alejandro Kirk - DH Randy Arozarena - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B David Peralta - LF
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Francisco Mejia - C
Danny Jansen - C Jose Siri - CF
Whit Merrifield - LF Ji-Man Choi - 1B
Cavan Biggio - 2B Taylor Walls - 2B
Jose Berrios - RHP Ryan Yarbrough - LHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

Poll

Will something inexplainable and devil magic-y happen today?

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.

