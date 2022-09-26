GameThread Game # 153: Yankees at Blue Jays

The Yankees are in town, where Aaron Judge’s illusive home run record is awaiting.
#BlueJays manager John Schneider on Aaron Judge's chase for No. 61:— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 26, 2022
"It would be nice to keep him on ice for a couple of days. And I hope we're winning by 12 if he hits a home run."
Me too, John.
Here are tonight’s lineups. Whit Merrifield the home run hitter is batting 9th.
Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|BLUE JAYS
|Aaron Judge - RF
|George Springer - CF
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Josh Donaldson - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Oswaldo Cabrera - LF
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
|Danny Jansen - C
|Jose Trevino - C
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Luis Severino - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Poll
How many games will the Jays win in this series?
-
3%
0
-
12%
1
-
57%
2
-
27%
All 3!
Poll
If you caught Aaron Judge’s (debatably) historic home run ball, what would you ask for for it?
-
13%
Signed merch
-
11%
Free tickets
-
70%
Lots of money
-
4%
I would not give it up
Poll
Will Kevin Gausman be Wizard of Gausian today?
-
72%
Duh! Obviously!
-
27%
Perhaps not
