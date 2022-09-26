GameThread Game # 153: Yankees at Blue Jays

The Yankees are in town, where Aaron Judge’s illusive home run record is awaiting.

#BlueJays manager John Schneider on Aaron Judge's chase for No. 61:



"It would be nice to keep him on ice for a couple of days. And I hope we're winning by 12 if he hits a home run." — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 26, 2022

Me too, John.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Whit Merrifield the home run hitter is batting 9th.

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS Aaron Judge - RF George Springer - CF Anthony Rizzo - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Gleyber Torres - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Josh Donaldson - 3B Alejandro Kirk - DH Giancarlo Stanton - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Oswaldo Cabrera - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Harrison Bader - CF Raimel Tapia - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Danny Jansen - C Jose Trevino - C Whit Merrifield - 2B Luis Severino - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

