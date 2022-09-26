 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread Game # 153: Yankees at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Yankees are in town, where Aaron Judge’s illusive home run record is awaiting.

Me too, John.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Whit Merrifield the home run hitter is batting 9th.

Today's Lineups

YANKEES BLUE JAYS
Aaron Judge - RF George Springer - CF
Anthony Rizzo - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Gleyber Torres - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Josh Donaldson - 3B Alejandro Kirk - DH
Giancarlo Stanton - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Oswaldo Cabrera - LF Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Harrison Bader - CF Raimel Tapia - LF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Danny Jansen - C
Jose Trevino - C Whit Merrifield - 2B
Luis Severino - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 3%
    0
    (1 vote)
  • 12%
    1
    (4 votes)
  • 57%
    2
    (19 votes)
  • 27%
    All 3!
    (9 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If you caught Aaron Judge’s (debatably) historic home run ball, what would you ask for for it?

view results
  • 13%
    Signed merch
    (6 votes)
  • 11%
    Free tickets
    (5 votes)
  • 70%
    Lots of money
    (31 votes)
  • 4%
    I would not give it up
    (2 votes)
44 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Kevin Gausman be Wizard of Gausian today?

view results
  • 72%
    Duh! Obviously!
    (24 votes)
  • 27%
    Perhaps not
    (9 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.)

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...