GameThread Game #154: Yankees at Blue Jays

The Battle to take down the Sith has gone swimmingly so far. Keep at it, Blue Jays. May the good guys win.
Here are tonight’s lineups. DH day for Vlad.
Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|BLUE JAYS
|Aaron Judge - CF
|George Springer - CF
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Josh Donaldson - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Oswaldo Cabrera - RF
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Kyle Higashioka - C
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Aaron Hicks - LF
|Cavan Biggio - 1B
|Jameson Taillon - RHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
Poll
Will Jose Berríos have a quality start today?
-
77%
You bet
-
22%
Sadly no
Poll
Will Judge hit a homer tonight?
-
12%
Yes, 61
-
7%
Yes, 61 and 62
-
79%
Nah
Poll
How many RBIs will the bottom of the Jays order have today?
-
5%
0
-
22%
1
-
41%
2-3
-
30%
4+
As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it's "don't be terrible," but these days, it's also, "please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines." If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don't do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn't offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.
