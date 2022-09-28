GameThread Game #155: Yankees at Blue Jays

Helllooo. Please win. Especially against this Yankees lineup.
A couple injury updates:
Blue Jays hoping to have Lourdes Gurriel Jr (hamstring) running the bases on Friday. Goal remains to get him back into games prior to postseason. Will depend on how he responds to increased activity.— Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 28, 2022
Santiago Espinal (oblique) is hitting off a tee in batting cages today.
Here are tonight’s lineups.
Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|BLUE JAYS
|Aaron Judge - DH
|George Springer - DH
|Oswaldo Cabrera - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Josh Donaldson - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Oswald Peraza - SS
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Marwin Gonzalez - 1B
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Kyle Higashioka - C
|Danny Jansen - C
|Tim Locastro - RF
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Aaron Hicks - LF
|Jackie Bradley - CF
|Gerrit Cole - RHP
|Mitch White - RHP
Poll
Will the Blue Jays clinch a playoff spot tonight?
-
55%
Heck yes
-
44%
Sadly no
Poll
Will Aaron Judge homer tonight?
-
40%
Seems inevitable
-
59%
Nah
Poll
How many outs will Mitch White get tonight?
-
12%
0-4
-
39%
5-10
-
45%
11-18
-
3%
19+
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.)
Loading comments...