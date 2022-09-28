 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #155: Yankees at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
Toronto Blue Jays fall to the New York Yankees 5-2 to clinch the AL East Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Helllooo. Please win. Especially against this Yankees lineup.

A couple injury updates:

Here are tonight’s lineups.

Today's Lineups

YANKEES BLUE JAYS
Aaron Judge - DH George Springer - DH
Oswaldo Cabrera - 2B Bo Bichette - SS
Josh Donaldson - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Oswald Peraza - SS Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Harrison Bader - CF Matt Chapman - 3B
Marwin Gonzalez - 1B Raimel Tapia - LF
Kyle Higashioka - C Danny Jansen - C
Tim Locastro - RF Whit Merrifield - 2B
Aaron Hicks - LF Jackie Bradley - CF
Gerrit Cole - RHP Mitch White - RHP

Poll

Will the Blue Jays clinch a playoff spot tonight?

view results
  • 55%
    Heck yes
    (16 votes)
  • 44%
    Sadly no
    (13 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Aaron Judge homer tonight?

view results
  • 40%
    Seems inevitable
    (11 votes)
  • 59%
    Nah
    (16 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many outs will Mitch White get tonight?

view results
  • 12%
    0-4
    (4 votes)
  • 39%
    5-10
    (13 votes)
  • 45%
    11-18
    (15 votes)
  • 3%
    19+
    (1 vote)
33 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.)

