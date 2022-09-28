GameThread Game #155: Yankees at Blue Jays

Helllooo. Please win. Especially against this Yankees lineup.

A couple injury updates:

Blue Jays hoping to have Lourdes Gurriel Jr (hamstring) running the bases on Friday. Goal remains to get him back into games prior to postseason. Will depend on how he responds to increased activity.



Santiago Espinal (oblique) is hitting off a tee in batting cages today. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 28, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups.

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS Aaron Judge - DH George Springer - DH Oswaldo Cabrera - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Josh Donaldson - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Oswald Peraza - SS Teoscar Hernandez - RF Harrison Bader - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Marwin Gonzalez - 1B Raimel Tapia - LF Kyle Higashioka - C Danny Jansen - C Tim Locastro - RF Whit Merrifield - 2B Aaron Hicks - LF Jackie Bradley - CF Gerrit Cole - RHP Mitch White - RHP

