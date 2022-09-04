GameThread Game #132: Jays @ Pirates

Nice to see some Blue Jays wins. Hopefully, that can continue today.

We have an early start today, especially for those in the west.

And we have a rather different-looking lineup. Springer is out, with a double-header tomorrow. Chapman gets the leadoff spot because why not? And Santiago is out after taking that pinch on the hand. I’m hoping he won’t be out long. Part of why I liked the large number of September callups in the past was that times had extra bodies for little injuries like these and the little pains that build up near the end of a long season. Oh well.