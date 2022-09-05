 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #133: Blue Jays at Orioles

By Kate Stanwick
Toronto Blue Jays v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

We have a double header today as we take on a team that shouldn’t be as much of a nemesis as they’ve been.
Crush them please, Blue Jays.

Here are the lineups for Game 1:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ORIOLES
George Springer - CF Cedric Mullins - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adley Rutschman - C
Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Santander - RF
Alejandro Kirk - C Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Ramon Urias - 3B
Matt Chapman - DH Gunnar Henderson - 2B
Cavan Biggio - 2B Jesus Aguilar - DH
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Austin Hays - LF
Santiago Espinal - 3B Jorge Mateo - SS
Kevin Gausman - RHP Mike Baumann - RHP

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.

