GameThread Game #133: Blue Jays at Orioles

We have a double header today as we take on a team that shouldn’t be as much of a nemesis as they’ve been.

Crush them please, Blue Jays.

Here are the lineups for Game 1:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES George Springer - CF Cedric Mullins - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adley Rutschman - C Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Santander - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Ramon Urias - 3B Matt Chapman - DH Gunnar Henderson - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B Jesus Aguilar - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Austin Hays - LF Santiago Espinal - 3B Jorge Mateo - SS Kevin Gausman - RHP Mike Baumann - RHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

3

All 4!

0% 1 (0 votes)

0% 2 (0 votes)

0% 3 (0 votes)

0% All 4! (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will both games get played as scheduled today? Yes yes!

The weather has other plans

The weather has other plans vote view results 0% Yes yes! (0 votes)

0% The weather has other plans (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will be the double header hero? Gausman

Berríos

An infielder

An outfielder

DH/Catcher

0% Berríos (0 votes)

0% An infielder (0 votes)

0% An outfielder (0 votes)

0% DH/Catcher (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

