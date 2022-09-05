Bichette Hits 3 Home Runs, Jays Win Game 2

Blue Jays 8 Orioles 4

Starting an important four-game series with a doubleheader sweep is about as good as life gets.

Our Jays hit 4 home runs, 3 of them from Bo Bichette (Cavan Biggio got the other).

Bo drove in 5 runs, Jackie Bradley, Jr. 2 and Cavan the other.

Jose Berrios was getting lucky early and was good later. Then he had some troubles in the pouring rain. In all, he went 6 innings, allowed 8 hits, 3 earned (2 in the driving rain in the seventh, when any umpire with a working brain cell would have called the game), 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Those last couple of runs shouldn’t count against him.

Trevor Richards came in with the bases loaded and no outs and allowed just 1 run to score, despite slipping on the mound quite a bit.

David Phelps pitched a scoreless eighth.

And Julian Merryweather got the ninth. He gave up a home run but hit 99 on the radar. All he was there for was to throw strikes so I’m ok with him giving up the homer.

The Orioles had a ‘bullpen day’ but Bruce Zimmermann (who will be changing his last name to Dylan any time now) took one for the team, going the last 6 innings, giving up 5 earned.

The Jays had 11 hits.

Bichette and Bradley had 3 each. Teoscar had 2 doubles.

Springer (with a walk), Guerrero, and Chapman had 0 fors.

Jays of the Day: Bo (.399), Bradley, Jr. (.113) and Berrios (.092). I’ll give an honourable mention to Richards for throwing in the driving rain.

I think

Other Award: Vlad had the low mark (-.087), but he made a couple of nice plays at first, so I won’t give him one. But the umpires? Yes, they get them.

Tomorrow’s game has Mitch White (1-5, 4.67) going against Kyle Bradish (3-5, 5.17). This will be (presuming they can get it, the Jays third time facing Bradish. He has a 6.91 ERA against us. Hopefully, it will be over 7 after tomorrow’s game.