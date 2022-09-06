Tuesday Bantering: More on Yesterday’s Games

The Jays are 14-5 in their last 19 games. Life would be very good if they can continue this run through the rest of September. There would even be a chance we could catch the team from the Evil Empire.
How confident are you in our Blue Jays? They seem to be running hot and cold. I’m having a hard time feeling any
We should have a poll:
Poll
How confident are you that the Blue Jays will make the playoffs?
-
18%
Extremely Confident
-
42%
Confident
-
29%
Sort of Confident
-
6%
Not Confident
-
2%
Total Non-Believer
Last night was the 25th time in Blue Jays history that we had a player hit three home runs (or more, Carlos Delgado hit four once). Bo has a bragging point over his dad. Dante never had a three-home-run game.
The Jays are 21-4 in those games. Can you imagine losing a game when you hit 3 home runs?
Here is the list. The name that stands out to me is Chris Woodward. Woodward is the only other shortstop to have a three-home-run game. He had 33 home runs in his career. His three home run game came in 2002 when he had 13 home runs in 90 games, a career-high. It was the only season he had an OPS+ over 100.
Here is the list:
|Rk
|Player
|HR
|Date
▲
|Age
|Team
|Opp
|Result
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|1B
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Pos.
|1
|Otto Vélez
|3
|1980-05-04 (1)
|29-157
|TOR
|CLE
|W 9-8 (10)
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0
|1
|DH
|2
|Ernie Whitt
|3
|1987-09-14
|35-093
|TOR
|BAL
|W 18-3
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|C
|3
|George Bell
|3
|1988-04-04
|28-166
|TOR
|@
|KCR
|W 5-3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|DH
|4
|Joe Carter
|3
|1993-08-23
|33-169
|TOR
|CLE
|L 8-9
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|RF
|5
|Darnell Coles
|3
|1994-07-05
|32-033
|TOR
|@
|MIN
|W 14-3
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|1
|3B
|6
|Carlos Delgado
|3
|1998-08-04
|26-040
|TOR
|@
|TEX
|L 9-11
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2
|1B
|7
|Carlos Delgado
|3
|1999-08-06
|27-042
|TOR
|@
|TEX
|W 5-4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|DH
|8
|Darrin Fletcher
|3
|2000-08-27
|33-329
|TOR
|@
|TEX
|W 6-4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|C
|9
|Carlos Delgado
|3
|2001-04-04
|28-283
|TOR
|@
|TBD
|W 11-8
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1B
|10
|Carlos Delgado
|3
|2001-04-20
|28-299
|TOR
|@
|KCR
|W 12-4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1B
|11
|Chris Woodward
|3
|2002-08-07
|26-041
|TOR
|SEA
|L 4-5 (10)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|SS
|12
|Carlos Delgado
|4
|2003-09-25
|31-092
|TOR
|TBD
|W 10-8
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1B
|13
|Vernon Wells
|3
|2006-05-30
|27-173
|TOR
|BOS
|W 8-5
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|1
|CF
|14
|Frank Thomas
|3
|2007-09-17
|39-113
|TOR
|BOS
|W 6-1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|DH
|15
|Adam Lind
|3
|2009-09-29
|26-074
|TOR
|@
|BOS
|W 8-7
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|DH
|16
|John Buck
|3
|2010-04-29
|29-296
|TOR
|OAK
|W 6-3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|C
|17
|Edwin Encarnación
|3
|2010-05-21
|27-134
|TOR
|@
|ARI
|L 6-8
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3B
|18
|José Bautista
|3
|2011-05-15
|30-208
|TOR
|@
|MIN
|W 11-3
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|RF
|19
|Edwin Encarnación
|3
|2015-08-29
|32-234
|TOR
|DET
|W 15-1
|5
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|DH
|20
|Michael Saunders
|3
|2016-06-17
|29-211
|TOR
|@
|BAL
|W 13-3
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|LF
|21
|Josh Donaldson
|3
|2016-08-28
|30-264
|TOR
|MIN
|W 9-6
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3B
|22
|Kendrys Morales
|3
|2017-08-31
|34-072
|TOR
|@
|BAL
|W 11-8
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|DH
|23
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|3
|2021-04-27
|22-042
|TOR
|WSN
|W 9-5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1B
|24
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|3
|2022-04-13
|23-028
|TOR
|@
|NYY
|W 6-4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1B
|25
|Bo Bichette
|3
|2022-09-05 (2)
|24-184
|TOR
|@
|BAL
|W 8-4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|1
|SS
Generated 9/6/2022.
It is also nice to see Cavan Biggio heating up. Since the start of August, he has a .245/.328/.547 line. And he has a six-game hitting streak, with a .316/.435/.842 line. It is nice to have one of our second basemen doing decent. I know he is much better vs. right-handers, but, right now, I’d rather see him up against a lefty than Whit Merrifield. Hopefully, Merrifield will figure things out soon.
Yesterday’s balk call against Kevin Gausman was interesting. The balk rule is a rather mysterious thing. But then Kevin gets the balk called against him and then continues the same way for the rest of the game. Kevin was not happy:
Just the fact that there’s no warning given, first chance a guy gets on first, you’re going to call something like that, I kinda knew going into the game to be a little bit more aware of (bouncing my foot) and felt like I actually stopped on that pitch. If you actually look at the replay, I did stop. I just felt like Jeff, for whatever reason, wanted to make that call and went into the game knowing he was going to make that call. That’s unfortunate.
Obviously, I was pretty heated. Bo kinda saved me and did a good job of reminding me like, ‘Hey, we’ve got two games today. It’s not just one game,’ so I really needed to stay in the game.
It did seem kind of personal, especially when there were no other balks called on him. That an umpire can decide, at any time he likes, to call a balk does make me worry about the playoffs.
Pitch on the left: ruled a balk by Kevin Gausman.— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) September 5, 2022
Pitch on the right: the next pitch. pic.twitter.com/Z10EYaqGoP
I think that Bo deserves a JoD for saving Gausman from being kicked out of the game. It would have been hard to win that game and harder to win the second game if we had to empty out the pen.
There was an umpire who said that he only called one balk in his long career and that one was when the pitcher dropped the ball at the top of his windup and, he said, only after it bounced twice.
The Jays were ‘helped out’ by the plate umpire in both games. Of course, that doesn’t include the rather strange balk call. Not that I think the umpires tried to help the Jays (or, in the times that the edge goes the other way, tried to hurt the Jays. Every team’s fanbase thinks the umpires are against them).
Umpire: Manny Gonzalez— Umpire Scorecards (@UmpScorecards) September 6, 2022
Final: Blue Jays 7, Orioles 3#NextLevel // #Birdland#TORvsBAL // #BALvsTOR
More stats for this game https://t.co/5xhTO0J5ms pic.twitter.com/c3u5avSh4m
Umpire: Stu Scheurwater— Umpire Scorecards (@UmpScorecards) September 6, 2022
Final: Blue Jays 8, Orioles 4#NextLevel // #Birdland#TORvsBAL // #BALvsTOR
More stats for this game https://t.co/PgcXUzxZ9L pic.twitter.com/3xt9k6XAuX
Speaking of umpires, yesterday’s ‘balk’ umpire, Jeff Nelson, is behind the plate today. You’ll remember he had one dreadful Jays game behind the plate back in April.
That game featured a 68% ‘Called Strike Accuracy’. Slightly better than you would get if you flipped a coin. How he still has a job is one of those mysteries of life.
There is good news in the world:
BREAKING: More than 50 percent of minor leaguers have signed cards backing a union, MLBPA officials say. The Players Association has formally asked MLB for voluntary recognition, sending a letter to the commissioner’s office this morning: https://t.co/E80Lek54yd— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 6, 2022
Loading comments...