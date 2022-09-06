 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #135: Blue Jays at Orioles

By Kate Stanwick
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Let’s pick up another series W.

Bo Bichette was yesterday’s doubleheader hero, correctly predicted (infielder) by 35% of BBB voters.

Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ORIOLES
George Springer - CF Cedric Mullins - CF
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Adley Rutschman - C
Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Santander - RF
Alejandro Kirk - C Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Ramon Urias - 3B
Matt Chapman - 3B Gunnar Henderson - DH
Cavan Biggio - 1B Austin Hays - LF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Rougned Odor - 2B
Whit Merrifield - 2B Jorge Mateo - SS
Mitch White - RHP Kyle Bradish - RHP

Poll

Will Bo Bichette hit another home today?

view results
  • 72%
    Seems inevitable!
    (31 votes)
  • 27%
    Sadly no
    (12 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Mitch White have a quality start today?

view results
  • 35%
    Absolutely
    (17 votes)
  • 64%
    Sadly no
    (31 votes)
48 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will a Blue Jay hit a homer over the tall left field wall?

view results
  • 58%
    You bet
    (23 votes)
  • 41%
    Sadly no
    (16 votes)
39 votes total Vote Now

