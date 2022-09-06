GameThread Game #135: Blue Jays at Orioles

Let’s pick up another series W.

Bo Bichette was yesterday’s doubleheader hero, correctly predicted (infielder) by 35% of BBB voters.

Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES George Springer - CF Cedric Mullins - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Adley Rutschman - C Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Santander - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Ramon Urias - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Gunnar Henderson - DH Cavan Biggio - 1B Austin Hays - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Rougned Odor - 2B Whit Merrifield - 2B Jorge Mateo - SS Mitch White - RHP Kyle Bradish - RHP

Poll Will Bo Bichette hit another home today? Seems inevitable!

Sadly no vote view results 72% Seems inevitable! (31 votes)

27% Sadly no (12 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Mitch White have a quality start today? Absolutely

Sadly no vote view results 35% Absolutely (17 votes)

64% Sadly no (31 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will a Blue Jay hit a homer over the tall left field wall? You bet

Sadly no vote view results 58% You bet (23 votes)

41% Sadly no (16 votes) 39 votes total Vote Now

