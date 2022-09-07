Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard

The Orioles have made a change in who their starting pitcher will be. Tyler Wells has been activated off the IL, and will make the start. Wells has (I type have at first, us guys with plural last nights...) a 3.90 ERA in 20 starts. He’s been out since the end of July with an oblique issue.

He made 31 pitches in a rehab start Wednesday, so I wouldn’t expect him to go deep today.

Watching yesterday, I thought Jeff Nelson had a pretty good day, at least as far as calling balls and strikes was concerned. And I was right. Massively better than the last time we saw him.

The mistakes he made were heavily in the Blue Jays favour. I’d like to give some credit to Kirk’s framing, but if the umpire was any good, framing shouldn’t be that bit an issue.

His Called Strike Accuracy was 88%, way up from the 66% last time.

If you were wanting a Whit Merrifield Bobblehead or four Whit Merrifield Bobbleheads, Foco has you covered (and, if you do, sent me an email, I’m very curious as to why. Not that I should judge, I have a Dazzler #1 comic in my collection).

Rob Longley, in the Sun, has more on the bench-clearing yesterday. Personally, I’m still on the ‘if you don’t like it play better’ side. I didn’t see the point in making a big deal about whatever Baker did. Just enjoy that we beat on him every time out.