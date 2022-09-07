Jays Roster Moves: White Down, Pop Up, Moreno up, Hernandez to Paternity List

The Jays made some roster moves:

Mitch White was sent to Buffalo.

Zach Pop returns from Buffalo.

Teoscar Hernandez goes on the Paternity List.

Gabriel Moreno has been called up in his place.

Teoscar can be on the Paternity list for up to three days. Congratulations to him.

Pop has pitched 7.2 innings for the Jays, he gave up 9 hits, 2 earned, no walks and 2 strikeouts.

White....well you know. I don’t know who will be the fifth starter next time around. White has to stay down for 10 days.

Moreno hit .276/.300/.293 in 60 PA earlier in the season. In Buffalo, he’s hit .315/.386/.420. He had a great August, hitting .365/.441/.462 in 13 games.

Welcome back Gabriel and Zach.