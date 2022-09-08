 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Bantering: Jays Bits

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

We have an off day today.

And there isn’t all that much news coming out of the Blue Jays. They haven’t said anything about Lourdes Gurriel’s injury.

Nate Pearson has started his rehab assignment at Buffalo. He had a 1-2-3 inning today. I’m hoping he'll be back with the Jays after 3 or 4 of these outings.

Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard looks the way all Umpire Scorecards should. Malachi Moore was a minor league callup for this game. Maybe we could keep him and send Jeff Nelson to the minors?

Bo Bichette is the Blue Jays Roberto Clemente Award nominee. The award is for the player who “best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Congratulations Bo.

MLB is going to have some new rules next year.

  • Pitch Clock: 30 seconds between pitches. And mound visits will be limited to 30 seconds. Batters can ask for time once an at-bat.
  • Restrictions on shifts: Teams must have four players inside the ‘outer boundary of the dirt, not counting catchers and pitchers. And two infielders on both sides of second.
  • Bases will be bigger. 18 inches up from 15.

I hate the shift thing. Any rule that limits strategies is a mistake in my book. The pitch clock? I don’t really care. I have no opinion on the bases.

