GameThread Game #137: Blue Jays at Rangers

By Kate Stanwick
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

New team, new series to win.

Unfortunately, we have a roster move:

Here are tonight’s lineups.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RANGERS
George Springer - CF Marcus Semien - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Corey Seager - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Alejandro Kirk - DH Jonah Heim - C
Matt Chapman - 3B Kole Calhoun - DH
Raimel Tapia - LF Leody Taveras - CF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Josh Jung - 3B
Danny Jansen - C Josh Smith - LF
Jackie Bradley - RF Bubba Thompson - RF
Ross Stripling - RHP Dane Dunning - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

Poll

Will Otto Lopez get a start in this series?

Poll

Will Bo Bichette hit a homer in this series?

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.

