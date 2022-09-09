GameThread Game #137: Blue Jays at Rangers

New team, new series to win.

Unfortunately, we have a roster move:

Blue Jays say it’s a left hamstring strain for Gurriel. Move is retroactive to Sept 8, so earliest he can return is Sept 18 for finale of series vs Orioles. https://t.co/nUsXDWv5Aa — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 9, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RANGERS George Springer - CF Marcus Semien - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Alejandro Kirk - DH Jonah Heim - C Matt Chapman - 3B Kole Calhoun - DH Raimel Tapia - LF Leody Taveras - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Josh Jung - 3B Danny Jansen - C Josh Smith - LF Jackie Bradley - RF Bubba Thompson - RF Ross Stripling - RHP Dane Dunning - RHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

1

0% 1 (0 votes)

2

All 3!

Poll Will Otto Lopez get a start in this series? Definitely

No

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Bo Bichette hit a homer in this series? Seems inevitable

Sadly no

0% Sadly no (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

