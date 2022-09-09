Lourdes Gurriel Goes On IL

News we expected but didn’t want to hear. Lourdes Gurriel has been put on the IL with a left hamstring strain. We saw him go down after lunging for first base beating out a throw. He is out until September 18th at best.
Otto Lopez takes his spot on the active roster. I hope they give him some at bats this time. He can’t be worse than Whit Merrirfield or Bradley Zimmer. It is very possible that he’ll go down when Teoscar comes back from the paternity list.
Today’s lineup. And Otto isn’t in it.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RANGERS
|George Springer - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Kole Calhoun - DH
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Josh Smith - LF
|Jackie Bradley - RF
|Bubba Thompson - RF
|Ross Stripling - RHP
|Dane Dunning - RHP
