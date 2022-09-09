 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lourdes Gurriel Goes On IL

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

News we expected but didn’t want to hear. Lourdes Gurriel has been put on the IL with a left hamstring strain. We saw him go down after lunging for first base beating out a throw. He is out until September 18th at best.

Otto Lopez takes his spot on the active roster. I hope they give him some at bats this time. He can’t be worse than Whit Merrirfield or Bradley Zimmer. It is very possible that he’ll go down when Teoscar comes back from the paternity list.

Today’s lineup. And Otto isn’t in it.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RANGERS
George Springer - CF Marcus Semien - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Corey Seager - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Alejandro Kirk - DH Jonah Heim - C
Matt Chapman - 3B Kole Calhoun - DH
Raimel Tapia - LF Leody Taveras - CF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Josh Jung - 3B
Danny Jansen - C Josh Smith - LF
Jackie Bradley - RF Bubba Thompson - RF
Ross Stripling - RHP Dane Dunning - RHP

