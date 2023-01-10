Jays Trade Chavez Young for Zach Thompson

The Jays have traded CF prospect Chavez Young for RHP Zach Thompson from the Pirates.

Young was #21 on our prospect list last year. He’s 25 now and was very unlikely to get any substantial playing time with the Jays. But he could be an ok 4th or 5th outfielder choice. He plays great defense and can steal bases.

Thompson pitched in 29 games, 22 starts for the Pirates and had a 5.18 ERA in 121.2 innings. He has three option years left, so he adds to our depth.

I had the wrong Zach Thompson....this one is 29, and has an h, is 6’7”. He can hit 93-95 on the fastball, but has a nice curve....and I’m thinking all MLB players should have a unique name.

It seems like a good deal for the Jays.

Welcome to the organization Zach.

Recently added Junior Fernandez has been DFAed to make room for Thompson.