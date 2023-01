The Jays DFAed Julian Merryweather to make room for Brandon Belt. The Jays also DFAed Junior Fernandez today too.

Merryweather threw a total of 52.2 innings for the Jays since he came in trade for Josh Donaldson at the end of August 2018. In those innings, he had a 5.64 ERA, 50 strikeouts and 17 walks.

I’d imagine some team would pick him up on waivers unless the Jays can work out a trade before that.

Bye, Julian. It feels like we didn’t get a chance to know you.