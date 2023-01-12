Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Cavan Biggio

We are four years into Cavan Biggio’s career with the Blue Jays. And he hasn’t shown us what we hoped to see after his first season.

In his first two seasons (159 games), he hit .240/.368/.430 with 24 home runs, 20 steals, and 112 walks with a 5.0 bWAR.

In his last two seasons (176 games) he hit .213/.321/.353 with 13 homer runs, 5 steals and 75 walks with a 1.3 bWAR.

After the first two seasons, I thought that, with normal progression, we’d have a terrific player. He seemed a smart player. He reinvented himself in the minors. At one time, he seemed to be the type that took pitches and hoped to get a walk (but stuck out more than you would like). And then he became someone looking for a pitch he could turn on while still getting his walks. He was a good percentage base stealer. He seemed able to figure out his weaknesses and could work on them.

After Cavan’s second season, he talked about being more aggressive at the plate. Pitchers figured out that he almost always took the first pitch (and often the second pitch) and knew that they could get ahead on the count without much worry that he would ambush a center-cut pitch.

It seemed like he was a smart enough player to adjust. But changing a hitting philosophy isn’t as easy as just deciding you will. It just hasn’t worked out. Maybe he has to go back and trust his instincts.

Biggio seems to be losing his role on the team. Last year Santigo Espinal took over as the second baseman. They started the season as a platoon, but that disappeared when Espinal got off to a hot start.

Then he was the utility guy, but Whit Merrifield took that job away. He was the left-handed hitter, but we have Varsho and Belt now. The guy to spell Vlad at first base? Nope have Belt.

I don’t know what Biggio’s role will be this year. I would suggest that he have a great spring training. If he doesn’t, he might end up on the outside looking in. He has options left.

Will he be traded? I don’t know how much trade value he has if any. I wouldn’t offer up much for him if I were a rival GM.

Steamer thinks Cavan will get into 49 games, hit .220/.330/.373 with 5 home runs in 195 PA.

