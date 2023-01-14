Jays sign 11 of 12 Arbitration Eligible Players

The Blue Jays had 12 arbitration-eligible players, and they made deals with 11 of them:

Vladimir Guerrero: $14.5 million.

Jordan Romano: $4.5375 million

Danny Jansen: $3.5 million

Adam Cimber: $3.15 million

Daulton Varsho: $3. 05 million

Cavan Biggio: $2.8 million

Santiago Espinal: $2.1 million

Tim Mayza: $2.1 million

Trevor Richards: $1.5 million

Erik Swanson: $1.25 million

Trent Thornton: $1.0 million

The one that didn’t sign and will be going in front of the arbitrator is Bo Bichette. Bo has filed at $7.5 million, the Jays at $5 million, which is a far difference.

I’ve seen people saying on Twitter that this means Bo will be leaving as a free agent as soon as he can, which is just silly. Sometimes teams and players disagree on contracts, and that’s what arbitration is for. It doesn’t mean they won’t agree on a long-term contract.

That said, I’m a fan of not going to arbitration. The player (or his agent) stands up in front of the arbitrator and says why he is the best player since Babe Ruth.

Then the club stands up and points out all the flaws in his game. I don’t know about you, but having someone point out everything wrong with you might not be the most fun a person can have. This is where I’d normally make the wife joke, but it is late. Let’s skip it.

Most of us perform best when our employer doesn’t point out all our shortcomings. We know our shortcomings, but being told about them might be hard on us. If I were Bo, I think I’d play best if I were told I was terrific.